Iran’s president criticizes summon of telecom minister

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has criticized the country’s hard-liner dominated judiciary over last week’s prosecution of the country’s telecommunications minister. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi was released on bail after he was summoned for prosecution. Judiciary officials cited his refusal to block Instagram and impose limitations on the bandwidth of other foreign social media and messaging systems. Speaking in a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, Rouhani said improving the bandwidth of the Internet was done on his orders. “If you want to try someone, try me. It was my order,” he said.