GM, Navistar team up to build hydrogen powered heavy trucks

DETROIT (AP) — In about three years, Navistar plans to start selling low-emission hydrogen-powered heavy trucks under a partnership with General Motors and a small distribution company called OneH2. The venture announced Wednesday is an early commercial deployment of the technology in U.S. long-haul trucking. Navistar hopes it will start widespread use of hydrogen-electric trucks, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions that come from burning diesel fuel. GM will provide fuel cells to Navistar. OneH2 will set up fueling stations either by trucking hydrogen to terminals or through small hydrogen generation units. Trucking company J.B Hunt will use test trucks in a pilot program starting toward the end of next year.