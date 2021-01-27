German government cuts 2021 economic growth forecast to 3%

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has revised its growth forecast for this year down to 3% as Europe’s biggest economy faces persistent headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic. In late October, the government had forecast growth of 4.4% this year. The country started a partial shutdown shortly afterward and deepened it in mid-December. That lockdown, Germany’s second, is still in place. Official data released earlier this month showed that the economy shrank by 5% last year, ending a decade of growth. That was still a smaller drop than many had expected.