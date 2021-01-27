Cybercops derail malware botnet, FBI makes ransomware arrest

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European and North American cyber cops have joined forces to disrupt what may be the world’s largest network for seeding malware infections. The operation appears to strike a major blow against criminal gangs that have used that network for years to install ransomware for extortion schemes and to steal data and money.. Separately, the FBI announced the arrest of a Canadian as part of a bid to disrupt a ransomware that has targeted the health care sector, seizing nearly a half million dollars in cryptocurrency. The Emotet botnet taken down in the multinational operation has served as a primary door-opener for cybercriminals since 2014.