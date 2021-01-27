Coronavirus hospitalizations drop below 100 in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Our region continues to make progress in the fight against the coronavirus.

After being moved to Phase 4 on Monday, the region has now seen the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 100.

According to the latest report by the Illinois Department of Public Health, 98 people were in the hospital for the coronavirus on Jan. 26.

The last time the region had less than 100 people in the hospital for the virus was on Oct. 4, when 99 people were in the hospital.

The region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus did increase slightly and is now at 5.7%. It's the third consecutive day the region has been under 6%.

Across the state, health officials reported reported 3,751 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with 81 more deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,112,181 cases, including 18,964 deaths since the pandemic started.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,124 specimens for a total 15,633,443. As of last night, 2,931 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 591 patients were in the ICU and 300 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 20–26, 2021 is 5.6%.

A total of 1,253,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 537,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,790,350. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 773,623 vaccines administered, including 117,983 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 53,628 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,698 doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is adjusting the number of doses per vial of Pfizer vaccine. Initially, each vial of Pfizer vaccine was counted as having five doses. However, it has since been found that the vials contain six doses.

Therefore, the CDC is adjusting the number of doses of vaccine that have been made available. Each box of Pfizer vaccine containing 195 vials and was considered to contain 975 doses. Now, each box of 195 vial will be counted as containing 1,170 doses.

