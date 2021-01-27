Cleanup work continues at Rockford’s first Walgreens

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cleanup continues at the property once home to Rockford's first Walgreens Drugstore.

This cleanup is happening at 134 N. Main Street. The city has owned the building since 2013. In 2017, the city was awarded a Brownfield grant of $175,000 to decrease the amount of asbestos.

Officials say as of right now, all interior asbestos has been removed. The grant will also pay for roof removal. That work is expected to hand this summer.