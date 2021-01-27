Chicago principals offer school reopening plan amid pandemic

CHICAGO (AP) — Some principals say they don’t believe Chicago Public School’s plan to reopen hundreds of schools will protect students and teachers from COVID-19 and are proposing a more gradual resumption of in-person teaching. The Chicago Principals and Administrators on Wednesday proposed initially reopening up to 100 schools and then gradually reopening more if that is a success. It warns of a lack of staff, safety supplies and guidance to safely reopen schools. The proposal comes after the teachers union voted to reject returning to schools. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city still plans to resume in-person K-8 learning starting Monday.