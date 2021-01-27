Canadian ordered to stand trial in France for 1980 bombing

PARIS (AP) — France’s court of appeal has said that a Lebanese-Canadian academic wanted in connection with a 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue must stand trial. The ruling on Wednesday came three years after a lower court freed 67-year-old Hassan Diab from French custody owing to a lack of evidence. Diab’s lawyers said they would challenge the reversal. Diab has denied involvement in the October 3, 1980 bomb attack that killed four people and wounded 46. French investigators attributed the unclaimed synagogue attack to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-Special Operations (PFLP-SO). They accuse him of planting the bomb.