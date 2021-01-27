Boeing posts $8.4 billion loss on weaker demand for planes

Boeing is reporting another huge loss, this one because of a setback to its 777X widebody jetliner. Boeing said Wednesday it lost $8.4 billion in the fourth quarter on weaker demand for planes during the pandemic. The loss includes a pretax charge of $6.5 billion tied to the 777X. Boeing is pushing back the expected first delivery of the 777X by a year, until late 2023, because of tougher standards for certifying new planes and weaker demand for international travel because of the pandemic. The smaller Boeing 737 Max only recently returned to flying after being grounded worldwide for 20 months. Boeing says five airlines including American have made more than 2,700 flights with the Max since early December.