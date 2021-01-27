Auschwitz survivor recalls horrors, warns of growing threat of anti-Semitism 76 years after camp’s liberation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As of Wednesday, it's been 76 years since the liberation of around 7,000 people at the infamous Auschwitz Concentration Camp.

For some, it's a chance to teach virtues of the love and acceptance of religion, but others recall the horrors of their experiences.

We want to warn you, some of these details in this story could be disturbing to some readers and viewers.

It's the site where more than a million Jews were killed in a genocide unlike any other in human history.

Fritzie Fritzshall was there.

"I was in Auschwitz, I lost my entire family," Fritzshall, who is now the President of the Illinois Holocaust Museum, said in a Zoom interview Wednesday afternoon.

Fritzshall described in detail what was it like to arrive at Auschwitz.

"We were put on a train and we didn't know where we were going until the train stopped at Auschwitz," Fritzshall said.

Her grandfather died on that train.

But when the doors opened and harsh lights hit her eyes, a man whose job it was to get everyone off the train as fast as possible told her, and other children, to lie and say they were 15 years old. At the time, she was only 12.

"Most children under the age of 15 would go directly to the gas chambers," Fritzshall explained. "They (the Nazis) were pulling children out of the mother's arm."

But even though Fritzshall was able to sneak away with the adults, the Nazis separated her from her mother, who was killed in the gas chambers.

In a heart-wrenching moment, Fritzshall recalled the moment she learned her mother was killed.

"When I asked, hours later, when I would see my mother, they showed me the smoke... and I've been living and carrying that all these many years," Fritzshall said, her voice shaky.

Fritzshall wasn't in Auschwitz the day it was liberated. Instead, she was on what was called a "death march."

Fritzshall explained what a death march was: "They marched us town to town. People kept dropping on the streets, on the sidewalks. They were either shot or they left them dying on those streets."

And that's where she was ultimately freed.

But telling her story is a pain she doesn't like to relive. She said she only spoke to us on Wednesday to pay homage to the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, but she also sent a strong message.

"Anti-Semitism has followed me from Europe to the United States," Fritzshall explained.

Exactly 76 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, and to the day, the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning about the escalation of extremism and domestic terrorism here in the United States.

"This is how it started in Germany, in little pieces," Fritzshall said.

Goldie Pekarsky, the Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rockford, said it's important for people to call out anti-Semitism when they see it.

"We're talking about prejudice, we're talking about scapegoating, we're talking about racism, we're talking about things that affect different groups of people, and we have to see what the signs are," Pekarsky explained.

Fritzshall is nearly 90 and she is one of only a handful of Auschwitz survivors still alive. Someday, we won't be able to hear these stories from the people who lived them, like she did. That's why it's our turn to pass on their messages and heed their warnings.

"It's raising it's head again and it's very frightening to people like me who lived through it before," Fritzshall said.

So, in honor of the millions killed, it's our duty to never forget the Holocaust, and to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.