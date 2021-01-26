Republican lawmakers poised to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature appears poised to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate, despite criticism from virtually every sector of the health care community that doing so would be a mistake. The resolution was scheduled for a vote Tuesday in the Senate. The Assembly would also have to pass it for the order to be repealed. Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos says the Assembly will “likely” pass the resolution as well. Twenty-three groups registered their opposition to the measure, including ones that represent frontline health care workers, first responders, doctors, nurses, hospitals, public health officials and others. No groups registered in support of the resolution.