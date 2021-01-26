Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:43AM CST until January 26 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:43AM CST until January 26 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow at times. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as
30 MPH.
* WHERE…Waukesha and Walworth Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute and may linger into
the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.