Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:43AM CST until January 26 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow at times. Total

snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as

30 MPH.

* WHERE…Waukesha and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute and may linger into

the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.