Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:43AM CST until January 26 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:43AM CST until January 26 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow at times. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with highest totals near
the Illinois border. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.