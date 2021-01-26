Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:43AM CST until January 26 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow at times. Total

snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with highest totals near

the Illinois border. Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.