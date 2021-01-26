Vermont Sen. Leahy taken to hospital for observation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s longest-serving current member has been taken to a hospital for observation after not feeling well. Spokesman David Carle says Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy was sent there Tuesday evening after Congress’ physician recommended he go out of an abundance of caution. Leahy is 80 and was first elected in 1974. Earlier Tuesday, Leahy had begun presiding over former President Donald Trump’s latest impeachment trial in Leahy’s capacity as the Senate’s president pro tempore, which is usually a ceremonial post. The actual trial begins next month.