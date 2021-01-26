Under Biden, China faces renewed trade pressure

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S.-Chinese trade war isn’t going away under President Joe Biden. Biden won’t confront Beijing right away, economists say, because he needs to focus on the coronavirus and the economy. However, Biden looks set to renew pressure over trade and technology complaints that prompted President Donald Trump to hike tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017. Negotiators might tone down Trump’s focus on the trade balance and push harder for changes to open China’s state-dominated economy, say economists. But no abrupt tariff cuts or other big changes are expected.