UN panel: Yemen’s war being fueled by economic profiteering

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new report by U.N. experts says economic profiteering is fueling the catastrophe in Yemen, where a six-year war has involved attacks on civilians, forced disappearances and other human rights violations. The experts estimate Houthi rebels diverted at least $1.8 billion in 2019 that was supposed to pay government salaries and provide basic services to citizens. And they said the government diverted to traders $423 million of Saudi money meant to buy rice and other commodities for the Yemeni people. The report said the rebel Houthis and the government “appear to be indifferent” to the impact of the economy’s downfall on people while continuing to divert the country’s economic resources.