Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:52 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Bangor 94, Brookwood 34

Chilton 62, Two Rivers 51

Columbus Catholic 72, Colby 65

Denmark 60, Little Chute 48

Drummond 48, Butternut 35

Durand 69, Colfax 31

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 80, Independence 40

Eau Claire North 75, New Richmond 53

Florence 80, Elcho 60

Fox Valley Lutheran 56, Clintonville 38

Freedom 59, Waupaca 45

Gibraltar 97, Algoma 83

Hamilton 80, Wauwatosa West 66

Hudson 75, Saint Croix Central 62

Hurley 84, Washburn 37

Kiel 66, Sheboygan Falls 61

Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 44

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Marinette 39

Manitowoc Lutheran 84, Mishicot 49

Marathon 59, Auburndale 51

Mosinee 64, Lakeland 53

Muskego 73, Mukwonago 66

New Holstein 70, Valders 51

North Crawford 53, De Soto 48

Northland Pines 57, Antigo 43

Northwestern 63, Spooner 49

Notre Dame 81, Sheboygan North 66

Oshkosh North 89, Appleton East 81

Reedsville 59, Hilbert 29

Rosholt 78, Tigerton 30

Saint Thomas Aquinas 60, Wausaukee 51

Seneca 97, La Farge 38

Shawano 64, Green Bay West 41

Sheboygan Area Luth. 95, Sheboygan Christian 42

Shiocton 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51

Southern Door 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48

Stevens Point 61, Wausau East 40

Stockbridge 79, Lena 48

Stratford 56, Newman Catholic 49

Superior 72, Proctor, Minn. 40

Waukesha South 73, Catholic Memorial 65

Waukesha West 86, Waukesha North 69

Wausau West 44, Marshfield 41

Wauwatosa East 66, Brookfield East 61

Wrightstown 70, Oconto Falls 56

Xavier 72, New London 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 50, Nekoosa 25

Argyle 48, Pecatonica 25

Arrowhead 72, Kettle Moraine 52

Catholic Memorial 51, Waukesha South 46

Colfax 77, Glenwood City 53

De Pere 51, Green Bay Preble 44

Durand 61, Spring Valley 16

Elk Mound 53, Elmwood/Plum City 34

Gilman 46, Rib Lake 21

Grantsburg 54, Siren 49

Hilbert 54, Reedsville 45

Kaukauna 70, Appleton West 34

Lincoln 45, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36

Markesan 60, Montello 11

Mercer 33, Bayfield 28

Neenah 53, Fond du Lac 37

Oconto 39, Sevastopol 37

Oostburg 53, Brillion 39

Prescott 83, Osceola 43

Three Lakes 74, Florence 40

Waukesha West 49, Waukesha North 40

Wauwatosa West 48, Hamilton 38

Whitehall 41, Gilmanton 22

Wild Rose 63, Almond-Bancroft 48

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77, Omro 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

