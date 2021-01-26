Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Bangor 94, Brookwood 34
Chilton 62, Two Rivers 51
Columbus Catholic 72, Colby 65
Denmark 60, Little Chute 48
Drummond 48, Butternut 35
Durand 69, Colfax 31
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 80, Independence 40
Eau Claire North 75, New Richmond 53
Florence 80, Elcho 60
Fox Valley Lutheran 56, Clintonville 38
Freedom 59, Waupaca 45
Gibraltar 97, Algoma 83
Hamilton 80, Wauwatosa West 66
Hudson 75, Saint Croix Central 62
Hurley 84, Washburn 37
Kiel 66, Sheboygan Falls 61
Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 44
Luxemburg-Casco 74, Marinette 39
Manitowoc Lutheran 84, Mishicot 49
Marathon 59, Auburndale 51
Mosinee 64, Lakeland 53
Muskego 73, Mukwonago 66
New Holstein 70, Valders 51
North Crawford 53, De Soto 48
Northland Pines 57, Antigo 43
Northwestern 63, Spooner 49
Notre Dame 81, Sheboygan North 66
Oshkosh North 89, Appleton East 81
Reedsville 59, Hilbert 29
Rosholt 78, Tigerton 30
Saint Thomas Aquinas 60, Wausaukee 51
Seneca 97, La Farge 38
Shawano 64, Green Bay West 41
Sheboygan Area Luth. 95, Sheboygan Christian 42
Shiocton 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51
Southern Door 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48
Stevens Point 61, Wausau East 40
Stockbridge 79, Lena 48
Stratford 56, Newman Catholic 49
Superior 72, Proctor, Minn. 40
Waukesha South 73, Catholic Memorial 65
Waukesha West 86, Waukesha North 69
Wausau West 44, Marshfield 41
Wauwatosa East 66, Brookfield East 61
Wrightstown 70, Oconto Falls 56
Xavier 72, New London 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 50, Nekoosa 25
Argyle 48, Pecatonica 25
Arrowhead 72, Kettle Moraine 52
Catholic Memorial 51, Waukesha South 46
Colfax 77, Glenwood City 53
De Pere 51, Green Bay Preble 44
Durand 61, Spring Valley 16
Elk Mound 53, Elmwood/Plum City 34
Gilman 46, Rib Lake 21
Grantsburg 54, Siren 49
Hilbert 54, Reedsville 45
Kaukauna 70, Appleton West 34
Lincoln 45, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36
Markesan 60, Montello 11
Mercer 33, Bayfield 28
Neenah 53, Fond du Lac 37
Oconto 39, Sevastopol 37
Oostburg 53, Brillion 39
Prescott 83, Osceola 43
Three Lakes 74, Florence 40
Waukesha West 49, Waukesha North 40
Wauwatosa West 48, Hamilton 38
Whitehall 41, Gilmanton 22
Wild Rose 63, Almond-Bancroft 48
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77, Omro 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/