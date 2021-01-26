Tokyo Olympic Q&A: Officials try to explain how games happen

TOKYO (AP) — Calls for a cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics are mounting and pressure is building for the Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee to explain exactly how they plan to hold the games in the midst of a pandemic. The IOC and organizers have been vague for months. This opens the door to speculation about a cancellation or a postponement. Some in the Japanese medical community are also voicing alarm. They are fearful that hospitals will be overwhelmed when the Olympics open on July 23. Organizers are expected to roll out “Playbooks” next week that detail what athletes and others will have to do to enter Japan.