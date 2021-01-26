‘THIS IS ME’: Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — In dozens of cases on social media, Trump supporters downright flaunted their activity on the day of the deadly insurrection.

Some, apparently realizing they were in trouble with the law, deleted their accounts only to discover their friends and family members had already taken screenshots of their selfies, videos and comments and sent them to the FBI.

It has helped authorities charge about 150 people as of Monday with federal crimes.

But even with the help from the rioters themselves, investigators have still had to work rigorously to link the images to the vandalism and suspects to the acts on Jan. 6.