Spurs-Pelicans game called off, as NBA's virus woes continue
San Antonio’s game in New Orleans was called off in the latest virus-related postponement for the NBA, one that came when the league determined that neither team would have enough players available. As has been the case with most of the other games that have been postponed, contact tracing was cited as the cause. But instead of it involving just one team — as has been the case with each of the season’s previous 21 postponements prior to Monday — this involved both clubs.