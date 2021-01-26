Snow sculpting competition begins in Rockford this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a brief delay, the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition is ready to return to Rockford.

The competition brings talent from all over the state to sculpt larger than life creations out of snow at Sinnissippi Park. The winner of the competition will go on to represent the state in nationals.

The contest starts Wednesday, Jan. 27 and goes through Jan. 30. It is free for people to visit.

Some of the sculptures this year will be an owl holding a blow fish, aptly titled "Hooty and the Blowfish", an eagle feeding its young birds a worm, and a heart that reads "Thank you John Beck" in honor of late Alderman John Beck.

This is the 35th year for the competition. It was supposed to kickoff last week but was delayed because of the weather.

