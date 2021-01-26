Snow flies through noon Tuesday, leading to tough driving early

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Heavy snow moved into the Stateline Monday evening and has done a number on area roads early Tuesday. The possibility of additional snow through the day could keep road conditions poor.

Through Tuesday morning:

Light snow showers continue from Tuesday morning through early Tuesday afternoon. We may get an inch or so of accumulation through the day.

An additional inch or two of snow could pile up through Tuesday.

Strong winds have a bigger impact during the morning hours, especially with regards to visibility. Winds also will effortlessly carry around snow, so snow drifts could form, especially on east-to-west roads.

The pesky snow dries up early Tuesday afternoon. We should see dry weather again by Tuesday night. Watch out for slick spots on the roads through Tuesday, even when the snow gets lighter.

Road conditions:

As of shortly after midnight Tuesday, Rockford has only observed 1" of snowfall. Despite paltry snow totals, road conditions are snow-covered early on.

Snow drifts remain a possibility through about 10 AM Tuesday, as winds and light snow continue. Gradual improvement is possible by the afternoon thanks to a slow tapering of snow.

The worst road conditions are going to be early Tuesday morning.

Keep in mind temperatures are going to remain near and below-freezing throughout Tuesday. While road conditions should clear up a bit, slick spots cannot be ruled out through much of the day.

Bottom line:

If you can stay inside Tuesday or work from home, do that and don't go anywhere. If you're an essential worker or cannot simply work from home, be sure to give yourself abundant time to get to your destination.

While snow totals have been underwhelming thus far, impacts are what matters. Those impacts are going to be treacherous travel, especially through 10 AM Tuesday.