Rockford infrastructure sales tax on February ballot

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In one month, Rockford voters head to the polls again and on the ballot is how much you pay in sales tax. A referendum could extend a tax for roads and bridges another five years. 13 News spoke to local officials who are for and against it.

Rockford is no stranger to a one percent sales tax for roads and bridges, in fact, voters have passed it four times previously. But now that tax is set to expire and it's up to voters if it should continue.

"The money that we receive from the one percent sales tax is put right back into this community: your streets, your sidewalks, your alleys, major thoroughfares, [and] major reconstruction projects," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara explains.

The tax brings in around $16 million annually. That money is ear-marked for projects in the city's five-year Capital Improvement Plan, meaning it can't be used for anything else.

Just to be clear, the annual $16 million is a part of the full $129 million plan. Revenue will also come from state and federal government.

"It's absolutely critical that we fix the infrastructure in our community," McNamara says.

Some of the projects in the Capital Improvement Plan (read here) include reconstructing West State Street, improvements to the Chestnut Street Bridge, and adding bike lanes, just to name a few.

An online chart shows how much money will fund roadwork in each of the city's 14 wards. If you click on the hyperlink above, the chart is on page 22.

Each ward will get around $321,000 in funding, but wards with alleys will get more money.

But one alderman is leery not enough money will go to projects in her area.

"I think most people don't mind paying it, but it's up to me as their representative to make sure we're getting the most we can to improve our area," Ald. Linda McNeely of the 13th Ward says.

In terms of roadwork, McNeely's ward gets more funding because of alleys, despite the full amount of roads, which is measured in total miles, which for McNeely's ward is considerably lower than other wards.

Still, McNeely worries about the time-frame to complete projects or even to get to projects in her ward.

"The West State Street project, it's taken what, 15 — 20 years," McNeely says.

Most of the money for that project came from federal funds.

But groups supporting the tax say it's a better way to fund maintenance and improvements by using a sale tax, rather than raising property taxes, which are already some of the highest in the country.

So, that's what you'll decide at the ballot on Feb. 23.

If passed, the tax wouldn't be up again until 2026.

If it's not passed, some alderman we spoke to say it may delay parts of the capital plan or force the city to issue bonds instead to keep the plan on track.