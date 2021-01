Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash one year ago today. Seven other people also died in the crash on the way to a youth basketball game. Tributes have poured in via social media all day. Here are some of the impactful ones we've come across.

1 year ago today. We miss you every day Kobe & Gigi Bryant.



You will both be forever missed. 🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/bflfYXamzi — Lake Show (@LakeShowFamily) January 26, 2021

Family is Forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/PH6R4sCrve — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2021