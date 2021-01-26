Region 1’s positivity rate for COVID-19 below 6 percent for two straight days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — As Region 1 is now in Phase 4, we continue to see the positivity rate for the virus go down.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate decreased to 5.6%. This is the second straight day the region has been below 6%.

Region 1 is one of five regions (1, 2, 3, 5 and 6) to be in Phase 4 currently.

On Tuesday, IDPH reported 3,667 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 87 more deaths across the state.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,108,430 cases, including 18,883 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 69,285 specimens for a total 15,553,319. As of last night, 3,001 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 608 patients were in the ICU and 320 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 19–25, 2021 is 5.7%.

A total of 1,227,625 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 537,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,764,675. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 719,995 vaccines administered, including 110,403 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 27,232 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,180 doses.

