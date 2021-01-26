PREVIEW: 13 News digs deeper into technology being used to help fight gun violence in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There's a surge of gun violence in Rockford and authorities say weapons are falling into the wrong hands.

"The amount of gunfire we're seeing is exponentially higher," Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said. "The guns we saw in 2020, we seized well over a hundred guns than we seized in 2019."

With an increase of guns being seized, it's creating violence across the community.

"They are wildly fire at each other. It's up and down every street. Anywhere in the city. out of the city. That's a huge concern for us," O'Shea said.

But, a law enforcement partnership in the city is using specific technology to curb the gun violence.

