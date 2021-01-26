Pharmacist charged in COVID-19 vaccine case to plead guilty

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin pharmacist accused of trying to defrost and spoil dozens of vials of COVID-19 vaccine has agreed to plead guilty in federal court. Forty-six-year-old Steven Brandenburg, of Grafton, is charged with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine on each count. Police arrested Brandenburg on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into how 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine were left for hours outside a refrigerator at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, a Milwaukee suburb. The vials contained enough vaccine to inoculate more than 500 people. Jason Baltz, Brandenburg’s attorney, declined to comment Tuesday to The Associated Press.