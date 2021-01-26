New Bears bobbleheads commemorate Super Bowl anniversary

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WREX) — The Chicago Bears last won the Super Bowl 35 years ago, but fans hold that team near and dear to the hearts. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum hopes to capture some of that magic with its newest release of Bears bobbleheads in honor of that win 35 years ago.

The museum unveiled six new bobbleheads of iconic Bears figures. Walter Payton, Mike Ditka (coaching and playing), Jim McMahon and Brian Urlacher are all featured riding a Bear. There's also a special bobblehead of Walter Payton airborne in one of his famous dives. All of them are produced by FOCO in conjunction with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which was founded by a couple of Rockford natives.

The bobbleheads are $40 each and can be purchased at the museum's online store.