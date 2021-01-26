Judge denies Belvidere’s request to dismiss excessive force lawsuit against one of its officers

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A lawsuit that names the city of Belvidere and one of its officers can move forward after a ruling from a U.S. District judge.

The city wanted the lawsuit dismissed but on Monday, the judge ruled that wouldn't happen.

The case in question deals with Officer Brandon Parker and the arrest of a man named Tyler Trexler. 13 Investigates covered the incident in question in its extensive reporting of allegations of misconduct and excessive force within the Belvidere Police Department.

Dash cam video, obtained by WREX, shows Officer Parker kicking Trexler to the ground. Once off camera, Parker gives his K9 the command to bite Trexler.

Trexler's lawsuit accuses Parker of excessive force and the city of covering up police misconduct.

Police records obtained by WREX show Parker made the stop because he thought Trexler and his girlfriend looked too young to be out at night, but both were over the age of 18. Parker never asked for ID before kicking Trexler.

Parker, who has been named in multiple lawsuits over the years, is still an officer with the department.

Trexler's attorney has requested a jury trial but it could be months before that happens. CLICK HERE for the 13 Investigates report.