NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored at 2:57 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Yakov Trenin and Mikael Granlund had the other goals for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Dylan Strome and Mattias Janmark scored for the Blackhawks, who won their previous two games.