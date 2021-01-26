Biden orders Justice Dept. to end use of private prisons

President Joe Biden has ordered the Department of Justice to end its reliance on private prisons and acknowledge the central role the government has played implementing discriminatory housing policies. Biden signed a series of orders and memorandums Tuesday to spotlight the new administration’s effort to make combating racial injustice a central focus of his presidency. The new orders will recommit the federal government to respect tribal sovereignty and disavow discrimination against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community over COVID-19. President Donald Trump frequently used xenophobic language in public comments when referring to the coronavirus.