Jane Fonda to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Golden Globes will bestow the Cecil B. DeMille Award to Jane Fonda during the 78th annual awards ceremony next month. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday that Fonda will be honored during the Feb. 28 ceremony. Fonda is known for her Oscar-winning roles in “Klute” and “Coming Home.” The DeMille award honors actors’ off-screen activism in addition to their onscreen work. The 83-year-old has created organizations to support women’s equality and prevent teen pregnancy and improve adolescent health. Before the pandemic, was arrested at the U.S. Capitol and elsewhere while peacefully protesting climate change in 2019.