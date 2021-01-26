Israeli military chief warns of new plans to strike Iran

TEL AVIV (AP) — Israel’s military chief is warning the U.S. against rejoining the Iran nuclear deal even if the Biden administration succeeds in toughening it. Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi also told a think tank in Tel Aviv on Tuesday he’s ordered his forces to step up preparations for possible offensive action against Iran during the coming year. Kohavi says rejoining the deal would be a “bad mistake” strategically and operationally because the deal would again allow Iran to enrich uranium and spark nuclear proliferation across the Middle East. Under President Trump, the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord, a move supported by Israel’s leaders.