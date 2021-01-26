Illinois reporting 3,667 COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials are reporting 3,667 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 87 new deaths due to the coronavirus. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that the total number of known infections in the state has reached nearly 1.2 million. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now totals 18,883. During a recent 24-hour period, laboratories conducted 69,285 tests that determined the seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 5.7%