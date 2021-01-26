Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitivity criticism

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jungle Cruise is one of the original Disney parks’ rides and it’s getting a 21st century remodel. It’s the latest update to a legacy theme park ride that has been criticized in years past for being racially insensitive. Disney said in a blog post on Monday that the ride will be updated by Disney “imagineers” at the Disneyland park in California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida with a new storyline and characters that “reflect and value the diversity of the world around us.” The ride had been criticized for its depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters.