Winter Storm Warning issued January 25 at 2:39PM CST until January 26 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Winter Storm Warning issued January 25 at 2:39PM CST until January 26 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
* WHAT…Steady snow and difficult travel conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected, highest
west of I-39. Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph will
lead to blowing snow and periods of very low visibility.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Through noon CST Tuesday, with the heaviest snow tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become difficult. Hazardous conditions are
likely to impact the evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated power outages are possible due to
the combined effects of the wet, heavy snow and gusty winds.
Freezing rain and freezing drizzle may mix in with the snow at
times, mainly tonight for locations south of I-88.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.