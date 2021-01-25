Winter Storm Warning issued January 25 at 2:39PM CST until January 26 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

* WHAT…Steady snow and difficult travel conditions expected.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected.

Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to blowing

snow and periods of very low visibility.

* WHERE…Winnebago, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN…Through noon CST Tuesday, with the heaviest snow tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become difficult. Hazardous conditions are

likely to impact the evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated power outages are possible due to

the combined effects of the wet, heavy snow and gusty winds.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.