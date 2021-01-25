Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON
CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
locally 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Highest
snowfall accumulation can be expected roughly along I-80 in Iowa
and I-88 in Illinois, where a band of heavy snow is expected to
set up.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central, northwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing and
drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening and
tomorrow morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow, with rates over 1 inch
per hour, are expected during the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&