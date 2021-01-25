Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to

locally 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Highest

snowfall accumulation can be expected roughly along I-80 in Iowa

and I-88 in Illinois, where a band of heavy snow is expected to

set up.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central, northwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing and

drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening and

tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow, with rates over 1 inch

per hour, are expected during the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&