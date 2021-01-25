Utility to pay $2B settlement in deadly 2018 California fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California Edison will pay $2.2 billion to settle insurance claims from a deadly, destructive wildfire sparked by its equipment in 2018. The utility acknowledged no wrongdoing. Edison said Monday that the agreement covers all claims in pending lawsuits from insurance companies related to the Woolsey fire that blackened 151 square miles of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Three people died in the November 2018 fire, and more than 1,600 homes and other buildings were destroyed. In addition, Edison said it’s finalized settlements from the December 2017 Thomas fire and mudslides a month later on land that burned.