Several snowy chances persist following early-week snow storm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The start of a new work week brings the next round of heavy snow, but the Stateline isn't out of the woods yet.

Snowy chances are ahead through the upcoming week and into the weekend.

Midweek snow chances:

A quick-moving area of low pressure could bring light snowfall to the Stateline just in time for Wednesday. Snow totals with this system look to remain very light, with generally less than an inch of accumulation likely.

As of Monday, it this system looks to stay mainly south of the Stateline. While snow chances aren't a guarantee, it is a sign of more active weather than what we've had of late.

Weekend wintry mix?:

It might only be Monday, but we're always looking ahead to the weekend, right? In this case, a wet pattern could be setting up for at least a portion of the weekend. Current model guidance suggests a quick window of rain or snow possible during the afternoon Saturday.

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 8 AM MON.: A brief window of wintry mix is possible late Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon.

As warmer air surges northward into the Stateline, wintry weather is likely to transition to all rain. Highs for the start of the weekend climb into the upper 30s.

On the back side of this system, a few snow showers could be possible into early Sunday. Accumulations with this round of rain and snow will be minimal.

Active pattern sticks around:

This could be part of a larger pattern, with the long-range remaining pretty active. The 8 to 14 day outlook depicts above average precipitation through the first week of February.

The active pattern sticks around into early February.

Slightly above average temperatures are possible. The longer range outlook favors more chances of slightly warmer weather and higher precipitation.

As far as temperatures are concerned, it looks like slightly warmer-than-average is favored. Over the next ten days, overall temperatures do look pretty typical for this time of the year.