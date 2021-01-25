Samsung scion Lee won’t appeal prison sentence for bribery

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong and prosecutors have decided not to appeal a court ruling that convicted him for bribing South Korea’s former president, confirming a prison term of two and a half years for the country’s most influential corporate leader. But Lee’s legal troubles aren’t over as he has been indicted separately on charges of other financial crimes related to a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates. The deal helped strengthen Lee’s control over Samsung’s corporate empire. The bribery allegation involving Lee was a key part of the 2016 corruption scandal that ousted Park Geun-hye from the presidency and sent her to prison. The case highlighted often-corrupt ties between the country’s family-owned conglomerates and politicians.