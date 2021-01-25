Rockford University cancels Monday night in-person classes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University cancels in-person night classes this evening ahead of Monday's winter storm. However, the university will proceed with online classes normally.

University officials advise students to log into their online portal and check emails for specific professor instructions on their class's status.

However, this closure only extends through Monday, January 25th. No decisions to close classes for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 has been made at the moment. Stay tuned for updates on air and online at https://wrex.com/closings-and-delays/