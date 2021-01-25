Skip to Content

Rockford University cancels Monday night in-person classes

Updated
Last updated today at 5:56 pm
5:52 pm Top Stories
Rockford University

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University cancels in-person night classes this evening ahead of Monday's winter storm. However, the university will proceed with online classes normally.

University officials advise students to log into their online portal and check emails for specific professor instructions on their class's status.

However, this closure only extends through Monday, January 25th. No decisions to close classes for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 has been made at the moment. Stay tuned for updates on air and online at https://wrex.com/closings-and-delays/

Author Profile Photo

Tommie Owens

Tommie is the Weekend Meteorologist for 13 WREX. He graduated from the University of South Alabama with a degree in Meteorology in 2017. Tommie joined the team in November 2018.

More Stories

Skip to content