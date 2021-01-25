Police: Three people shot randomly in Rockford while driving or riding in a car

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Three people in one week were shot while driving or riding in a car in Rockford, police say they were not the targets of the gunfire.

The first shooting happened on January 15. Police say a man was riding in a car in the 500 block of Fairview Avenue when he heard gunfire, realized he was shot, and was driven to the hospital. He was shot in the back and is expected to be okay.

The next two both happened on Friday, January 22. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot while driving in the area of Auburn Street and Ridge Avenue. Police later found him in the 2900 block of Lawndale Avenue. He was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.

Then, around 11:30 Friday night, police say a 21-year-old was shot while he was driving in the area of North Rockton Avenue and Whitman Street. His condition is unknown, but police say he is stable.

Police tell 13 WREX the shootings were random, and they do not believe they are connected.