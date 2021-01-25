More showers move in late this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get a brief break in the wet weather after the early week snow storm. Late this week, however, more snow and possibly some rain are on the way.

Cold and dry:

The weather dries out after Tuesday. Our chances for snow on Wednesday continue to dwindle, thanks to the next storm system diving south of us and leaving us alone.

The weather turns drier yet colder later this week.

While we remain quiet, the weather cools off for a couple days. Temperatures fall to the low 20's Wednesday, followed by the upper teens on Thursday. Thursday at least turns sunny. The added sunshine may not help a ton, however. We could see single digit or even subzero wind chill values at times, especially at night.

Friday looks to be the last dry day this week, with the weather warming up again. We'll be back in the low 30's Friday afternoon. Look for some sunshine to hang around on Friday.

Wet weekend:

Showers look to return this weekend, but not completely in the form of snow.

Temperatures rise above freezing both days, resulting in rain showers mixing in with the snow. Depending on how warm we get, we may end up with more rain than snow this weekend.

Rain showers, mixed with snow, return this weekend.

Most of the shower activity looks to hit Saturday, but enough lingers around on Sunday that we'll keep some shower chances going both days.

Even though rain is in the forecast, we'll still have to watch out for icy spots at times. Snow and/or freezing rain may mix in early and late in the storm, keeping the threat of icy roads around.

The weather should dry up late in the weekend. More could be on the way next week as we stay in an active weather pattern for a while. After a dry looking Groundhog Day, showers may return next Tuesday and Wednesday.