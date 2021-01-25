More cases of highly contagious COVID-19 variant reported in Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting eight more cases of the highly contagious variant of COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 9.



On Jan. 15, state officials reported the first case. Officials say this variant, first reported in the United Kingdom, appears to be much more contagious than the prevailing COVID-19 variant.



However, health officials say more research is needed to tell if it is more deadly. They do believe available vaccines will work against the new variant.



On Monday, Region 1 returned to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, which lifts several restrictions because of a low positivity rate and a decrease in hospitalizations. Also on Monday, the state launched Phase 1B of its vaccine rollout, which will allow more essential workers and people over the age of 65 to be vaccinated.