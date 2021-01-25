Midwest storm expected to bring more than foot of snow

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas. The Midwest snowfall is forecast from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan through the day on Monday, with some of the heaviest snow expected in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa. Officials are urging people to stay off the roads. Several coronavirus testing sites in Nebraska and Iowa closed early on Monday because of the storm. Elsewhere in the U.S., a major highway in California was closed as a storm moving across the Southwest dumped snow in the Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.