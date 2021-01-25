Illinois moves into next phase of Covid-19 vaccination plan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting Monday, 3.2 million Illinois residents are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as the state move into Phase 1B of its vaccination plan.

Phase 1B will include frontline essential workers and residents 65 years old and over.



The frontline essential workers includes residents with a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure because of work duties; this includes first responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares.

Governor J.B. Pritzker said last week National Guard-led sites, Walgreens, CVS and Jewel-Osco will begin vaccinating Phase 1B residents statewide Monday.

A website with information about where you can get vaccinated in your area will be released by the state in the coming weeks.

For more information on Phase 1B, click here.

Coronavirus Resources