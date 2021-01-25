Illinois launches new coronavirus vaccine page

CHICAGO (WREX) — As more regions move into Phase 4 and as the state starts vaccinating more people, the state announced a new coronavirus vaccine page on Monday.

Governor JB Pritzker announced a new portal on coronavirus.illinois.gov to provide residents with easily accessible information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus.illinois.gov will provide eligible residents with nearby vaccination sites, information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning today, Walgreens is providing vaccines at 92 sites across the state, eligible residents can schedule an appointment here. Jewel-Osco will begin vaccinating eligible residents tomorrow and the link to schedule an appointment is now live and can be found here.

Over the next few days, additional pharmacy partners will be coming online and opening registration for appointments. Taken together, these pharmacy partners will provide hundreds of sites in every region of the state.

Over 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for Phase 1B. Eligible residents will be able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard (ILNG) assisted sites, at a site operated by a local health department, or at a partner pharmacy.

At this time, these sites will be available by appointment only. As the federal supply of vaccines increases and Illinois receives more vaccine, the state will launch walk-in locations and expand sites to additional providers like doctor’s offices and urgent care clinics. More information about those locations will be released in the coming weeks.