Danica Gray dedicating her life to making people proud to call Rockford home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Danica Gray's life changed forever while in college.



She first walked onto the campus of Augustana College in the Quad Cities as a biology student.



However, during her junior year she decided to casually take a public relations course.

From that moment on, she began walking a different career path.



"I dropped my biology major with one credit to go and fit the entire communications degree in about a year and a half," Gray said.



Danica's time as an Augie ended with her earning a Communications degree with a focus in non-profit work.



The focus on non-profits stems from her love of volunteering growing up.



A passion that grew larger as she got older.

"I just fell in love with it more and more. Seeing I was making a difference in someone's life. It was just so fulfilling," Gray said.

To name all of the organizations Danica is a part of today could be considered a day long task in itself.



She is the new president of IGNITE Rockford which works to bring in and keep young professionals in the Rockford Region, preisdent-elect of Junior League of Rockford which is a women-led group working to promote volunteering and community improvement and she runs her own wedding planning business, Weddings by Danica.



These are just some of the many groups this Rockford native has her hands on.



Danica's hustle is something admired by all of her comtemporaries across these non-profits.



"I really admire her energy and her passion. This community is about networking, about giving back and Danica has that," Junior League of Rockford president Kristin Hamblock said.



Hamblock had nothing but kind words to describe Danica's "infectious energy."



The current president of Junior League of Rockford spoke at length about her soon to be successor's work in running the Little Black Dress Initiative which is the group's biggest fundraising event.



This is the very first time the event has been virtual. That program in the past has been multiple in-person events and some of the events she (Danica) and her team put together have people asking for repeats," Hamblock said.

"We are very much so looking forward to having her as the president of our organization in 2022."

Another one of the many hats Danica wears is with the Alzheimer's Association.



She manages the Walk to End Alzheimer's events for Rockford, Dixon and McHenry county.



Of all of her job titles, this one has more of an emotional sentiment for Danica and her family for how they've been touched by the disease.



"I lost my step grandmother to Alzheimer's and my husband lost his grandmother to a form of Dementia," Gray said.



"I have met such amazing people and we have helped so many families that are in need."



It may seem like there is too much on Danica's plate, but she's kept everything organized and balanced even through a global pandemic.



Everything she does all comes back to one goal.



Making the people in our community happy to call the 815 home.

"I want them to say 'yea I'm from Rockford. Rockford is the greatest town ever' and I definitely see that in our future," Gray said.

One class was all it took to put Danica on the path to helping people.



Inspiration can come from any and every way possible and we need help to show that to everyone.



If you know someone trying to make our home a better place to live, you can fill out a nomination form here or you can reach out to eleake@wrex.com.



