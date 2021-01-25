Crews battle fire in freezing, windy conditions Monday night in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Firefighters battle a multiple-alarm fire Monday in Rockford during freezing temperatures and high wind speeds.

The fire, at a home located at 1251 Linda Ave., in Rockford, broke out sometime before 6 p.m. Monday. Linda Avenue is located off Springfield Avenue and South Main Street, in Rockford Township.

As of 7 p.m., several crews were still on scene, including Blackhawk Fire Protection District, New Milford Fire Protection District, Stillman Fire Protection District, Byron Fire Department, West Suburban Fire Protection District and North Park Fire Protection District.

It's unclear at this time how the fire started or whether anyone was hurt. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.